XXXTentacion's Mom Announces Birth of His Son And The Name Is Powerful

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

The rapper was killed on June 18.

Published 6 days ago

Seven months after XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot and killed during a robbery at a motorcycle dealership in Florida, his girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez gave birth to the late rapper's son on Saturday. XXXTentacion's mother made the announcement on social media. 

Cleopatra Bernard, the rapper's mom, posted on her Instagram story. "Yume has finally arrived." See below:

 

The baby's full name, which was revealed back in November, is Gekyume Onfroy. The family said in a statement, "Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first-born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love."

 XXXTentacion was killed on June 18, 2018. He was only 20 years old. In July, four men were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. They are awaiting trial.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images)

