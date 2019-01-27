XXXTentacion's Mom Announces Birth of His Son And The Name Is Powerful

Seven months after XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot and killed during a robbery at a motorcycle dealership in Florida, his girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez gave birth to the late rapper's son on Saturday. XXXTentacion's mother made the announcement on social media.

The baby's full name, which was revealed back in November, is Gekyume Onfroy. The family said in a statement, "Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first-born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love."



XXXTentacion was killed on June 18, 2018. He was only 20 years old. In July, four men were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. They are awaiting trial.