Tamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Is In Danger Of Losing Her Sister’s Entire Bag

Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton have been split since 2017 with Braxton filing for divorce in October of that year. The divorce is not final and the two co-parent their son Logan. However, the 46-year-old is allegedly in serious financial distress. He is supposedly in threat of losing lucrative music royalties, which includes Toni Braxton and Destiny's Child .

The Blast reports a company named Manhattan Leasing Enterprises sued him for "allegedly breaching a 2016 Rolls Royce lease and were awarded a $65,138.02 judgment in the case." They have yet to be paid. Therefore, Manhattan Leasing subpoenaed American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) to find out how money he is earning from his work on songs by Toni Braxton, JoJo, Destiny’s Child, Mindless Behavior, Montell Jordan, Bryson Tiller and more.



Manhattan Leasing reportedly believes Vince has enough money to pay them. A hearing will be scheduled next month, which could result in his royalties being seized.



As for his divorce to Tamar, he allegedly refused to respond, which has delayed the divorce being finalized.