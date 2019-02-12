Ciara Pays Tribute To Her 'Greatest Love' Russell Wilson In Sexy New Music Video

A deeply personal ode to her husband of two years, Russell Wilson , CiCi's sultry and sensual new video comes right on time for Valentine's Day.

Gushing about the love she has for her husband, Ciara sang, "I should’ve known when you took my son as your own / I ain’t saying I ain’t like all the carats and the stone / It’s just your love that I want / Now it’s you and me against, ‘gainst the entire world, the entire world / I see our love when I look at our baby girl, I’m a lucky girl.”

CiCi showcased her snatched figure in a series of fashionable ensembles throughout the visuals.

The new video comes days after Ciara announced the creation of her Beauty Marks Ent company. Aligning music with film, fashion, tech and philanthropy, she also revealed her plans to release music under her own label imprint.