Ciara Pays Tribute To Her 'Greatest Love' Russell Wilson In Sexy New Music Video

R&B songstress Ciara recently debuted the highly anticipated visuals for her new single, "Greatest Love."
A deeply personal ode to her husband of two years, Russell Wilson, CiCi's sultry and sensual new video comes right on time for Valentine's Day.
Gushing about the love she has for her husband, Ciara sang, "I should’ve known when you took my son as your own / I ain’t saying I ain’t like all the carats and the stone / It’s just your love that I want / Now it’s you and me against, ‘gainst the entire world, the entire world / I see our love when I look at our baby girl, I’m a lucky girl.”
CiCi showcased her snatched figure in a series of fashionable ensembles throughout the visuals.
The new video comes days after Ciara announced the creation of her Beauty Marks Ent company. Aligning music with film, fashion, tech and philanthropy, she also revealed her plans to release music under her own label imprint.
Say Hello To BME! Today was a very special day announcing my new company @BeautyMarksEnt where Music intersects w/ Film, Fashion, Tech & Philanthropy! This journey has been amazing & I’ve had the time of my life releasing my music under my own label imprint. #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/7mHGGuSFZJ— Ciara (@ciara) February 8, 2019
"Greatest Love" is the latest in a series of singles dropped by Ciara over the last few months. She showed off her dance moves in the visuals for her single, "Dose," launched a viral dance challenge with "Level Up" and collaborated with Afrobeat sensation Tekno.
Check out the visuals for Ciara's new single, "Greatest Love," below:
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
