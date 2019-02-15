Ja Rule Announces Plans To Recreate Fyre Festival-Style Music Event

Almost two years after botched music fest was set to hit the Bahamas, Ja Rule announced his plans to create another one.

Ja beamed, "[Fyre] is the most iconic festival that never was... I have plans to create the iconic music festival, but you didn't hear it from me," during a chat with TMZ.

Sharing his true motiviations for giving the Fyre Festival another shot, Ja Rule continued, "[Fyre Festival] is heartbreaking to me. It was something that I really, really wanted to be special and amazing, and it just didn't turn out that way, but you know in the midst of chaos there's opportunity, so I'm working on a lot of new things."

Disclosing some of his future plans, Ja continued, "I've got my new platform, Icon, rebranded and rebuilt and it's an amazing platform. It's for artists. It is kind of similar to what the [Fyre] app was, but you have to understand the app was separate from the festival.

The Fyre Festival was marketed as a luxury music fest on the Bahamian island of Exuma in April and May 2017. Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland was arrested and charged wire fraud in connection to the festival. He was recently sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the botched festival.