T.I. Takes Aim At Floyd Mayweather For Gucci Stance On Scathing New Diss Track

Known for having a bit of a rocky history with the boxer, T.I. released a scathing hot diss track in response to Mayweather's decision to stand by the luxury fashion house.

T.I. was one of the first entertainers to address Gucci's blackface sweater controversy . While 50 Cent , Soulja Boy and Spike Lee all joined in withh plans to boycott, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has become one of the few notable names refusing to part ways with the brand.

The Atlana-bred emcee rapped, "I don't give a f**k how much money you have / What did you do with it? How did you use it to make an impact and influence the wealth for the better? / You rather go buy jewelry, whatever."

Calling Mayweather out for his lack of involvement, Tip added "Damn, it must suck to be a f**k n***a/Old greedy ass n***a only thinking about his self. He get the fame, he get the wealth/But people are struggling, who did you help."

While T.I. doesn't mention Mayweather by name on the track, he used a photoshopped image of the boxer wearing a sweater similar to Gucci's controversial balaclava-style knit top as the song's cover art.

T.I.'s new track comes days after Floyd Mayweather confirmed that he would still be in support of Gucci after the company released a culturally insensitive sweater. Mayweather said, "You know when everybody else they say, 'Everybody gonna boycott?' I say guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life," when TMZ photogs caught up with him outside of a Gucci store.

Doubling down on his stance, Mayweather concluded, "We all know racism still exists but that's not gonna stop my drive. I've got friends from all walks of life and to me of course, black lives matter first ... but my thing is this, I'm gonna continue to go out there live life and be happy."

Take a look the cover art for T.I.'s "F**k N***a" below: