Report: Justine Skye Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Sheck Wes

Things are getting serious between Justine Skye and former boyfriend Sheck Wes. According to The Blast, on February 11, the purple hair princess was recently granted a restraining order against the “Gmail” rapper ordering him to stay 100 yards away until a hearing next month.

So what led to Justine filing for the restraining order?

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Skye filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall, known as rapper Sheck Wes, claiming that the rapper and his friend stalked her and became physical.