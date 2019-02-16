Report: Justine Skye Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Sheck Wes

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Things are getting serious between Justine Skye and former boyfriend Sheck Wes. According to The Blast, on February 11, the purple hair princess was recently granted a restraining order against the “Gmail” rapper ordering him to stay 100 yards away until a hearing next month.
So what led to Justine filing for the restraining order?
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Skye filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall, known as rapper Sheck Wes, claiming that the rapper and his friend stalked her and became physical.
Sheck responded to her Twitter accusation with this:
Skye countered his post with this:
She later posted receipts of Wes on video camera jumping a fence.
Sheck claims that the video is of him trying to get his things.
The Twitter war continued with Justine posting her account of abuse and claiming that Sheck hit her in the face with money and threw her phone across a hotel room.
Sheck finishing by simply stating, “I never hit you.”
Unfortunately, Justine stated that she was not treated well when she visited one precinct for help. Fortunately, the next precinct was helpful.
Domestic violence is a very serious accusation and a more heinous crime. We hope that this situation can be resolved quickly, safely, and fairly for both parties.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, seek help at www.hotline.org or call 1-800-799-7233
(Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)
