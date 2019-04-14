Kid Cudi Dedicates Coachella Performance To Mac Miller And Nipsey Hussle

Kid Cudi used his recent Coachella set to pay respects to two rappers whose deaths continue to affect the community long after their passing: Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle.

Cudi gave the crowd a treat when he dedicated the final song of his performance, "Pursuit of Happiness," to the late rappers.

"This next one, I wanna dedicate this to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle," he told the crowd. "And I want y'all to sing this s**t as loud as y'all can, promise me."

Miller passed on September 7, 2018, of a reported cocaine overdose, and, more recently, on March 31, 2019, Hussle was shot to death while leaving his Marathon clothing store.

Take a look at Cudi's tribute to them, below: