PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: Kid Cudi attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi Dedicates Coachella Performance To Mac Miller And Nipsey Hussle

The rapper ended his set on an inspiring note.

Published Yesterday

Kid Cudi used his recent Coachella set to pay respects to two rappers whose deaths continue to affect the community long after their passing: Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle.

Cudi gave the crowd a treat when he dedicated the final song of his performance, "Pursuit of Happiness," to the late rappers.

"This next one, I wanna dedicate this to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle," he told the crowd. "And I want y'all to sing this s**t as loud as y'all can, promise me."

Miller passed on September 7,  2018, of a reported cocaine overdose, and, more recently, on March 31, 2019, Hussle was shot to death while leaving his Marathon clothing store.

Take a look at Cudi's tribute to them, below:

Pursuit Of Happiness 🙏🏁💙🕊

Throughout his set, Cudi also went through memory lane, performing a few cult favorites from his catalog, including "Reborn" from Kids See Ghosts, "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," and a few of his Kanye West collaborations.

Take a look, below:

Playboy Carti, Ariana Grande, YG, Blood Orange, and Bad Bunny are all set to hit the Coachella stage on Sunday.

Catch them all on YouTube's Coachella live-streams, here.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

