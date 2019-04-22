Rapper YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty For Murder of Best Friends

While YNW Melly currently remains behind bars on double murder charges, Florida prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty, according to Pitchfork. Back in February the rising rapper, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, was charged with first-degree murder of two of his close friends, 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. Reports claim that Melly, 19, even attempted to stage the deaths as the result of a drive-by shooting, and reportedly rode around with the dead bodies in his trunk.

Court documents obtained by Pitchfork allege that Melly committed the premeditated crimes for financial gain, and is believed to be part of a gang.

Earlier this month, Melly hired fellow rapper Boosie Badazz's former lawyer, Jason Roger Williams, to represent him alongside legal teammates Brad Cohen and Nicole Burdett, after entering a not guilty plea for first-degree double murder charges. Williams recently released a statement to Billboard on behalf of Melly, regarding the prosecution's push for the death penalty.

"That was always their plan. They've indicated that since the beginning of this case. The prosecution wasn't hiding the ball on this. They were very clear in articulating this was their plan."

Along with remaining adamant of his client's innocence, Williams also told Billboard that Melly remains hopeful, and appears to be in "good spirits."

"We talked to him not too long ago and he's in good spirits. He's at a very wonderful, critical juncture of his career. I know he wishes he could be out here making music and performing. Brad was with him last week and he's still in a good headspace to fight to prove his innocence and get back to the world," Williams stated.

Melly is currently behind bars at Broward County Jail.