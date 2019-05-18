Yo Gotti Has A Birthday Wish For Kim Kardashian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Rapper Yo Gotti visits Music Choice on January 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Anything is possible.

Published 12 hours ago

Yo Gotti is known for shooting his shot.

This time, it isn’t about his crush on Angela Simmons, rather, it’s his hope that someone with more power and influence than him can help his friends behind bars.

The Memphis rapper, whose 38th birthday is tomorrow (May 19), took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself and Kim Kardashian. In his caption, he pleads with the high profile businesswoman and reality star to free the homies.

“For My Birthday Everybodyl Tell Kim to Help Me Free My Guys,” he wrote.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective have been working hard to free prisoners who received harsh sentences for drug offenses and their campaign, 90 Days of Freedom, has freed 17 men and women over the past few months, reuniting them with their families after years behind bars.

This latest IG post from Gotti comes just hours after his tour bus was shot at after a concert in Nashville, Tennessee. Fortunately, no one was injured, however, it may have the rapper reflecting on his life and what’s important to him. We’ll keep you updated if his prayers are answered.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

