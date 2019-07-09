John Legend, Issa Rae And More Seek To Preserve Nina Simone’s Legacy

The National Trust for Historic Preservation through its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has announced it’s begun a crowdfunding campaign in order to support the restoration and preservation of Nina Simone’s childhood home in Tryon, North Carolina.

The campaign, supported by John Legend, Cat Stevens, Issa Rae, Mahershala Ali and other celebrities have banned together to assist the funding effort and are raising awareness about the home of the prolific singer/songwriter and activist.

Funds from the crowdfunding campaign will go toward refurbishing the 90-year-old interior of Simone’s home and will include the opportunity to purchase branded merchandise with Simone’s imagery and/or goods donated from the celebrities involved.

“When three fellow artists and I purchased Nina Simone’s childhood home in 2017, we did so with the desire that the site be transformed into a piece of living history,” artist Adam Pendleton said. “This space, so integral to Nina Simone’s music and activism, can serve to carry forward her legacy and inspire future artists and musicians.”

John Legend also weighed in on Twitter. “I’ve always admired @NinaSimone’s commitment to social justice and the way she used her commanding voice to promote equality,” the musician wrote. “Join me in preserving her legacy by contributing to @Savin Places to help protect her childhood.”