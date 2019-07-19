Swedish Prosecutors Deny That The White House Reached Out Regarding A$AP Rocky

Donald Trump recently announced that he and the US State Department reached out to Swedish officials in hopes of resolving A$AP Rocky’s case. But according to a Swedish Prosecution Authority, no such communication has been established as of yet.

According to Page Six, Swedish prosecutors have not heard word from the White House or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “We have had no communication with the White House,” a Swedish Prosecution Authority told the website in a statement Friday (July 19).

A spokesperson also stated that even if Donald Trump attempted to intervene, it would be “not possible for the US President to have any influence on the Swedish legal procedure.”

The prosecution source reportedly provided a link to a book titled The Swedish Judicial System, which in it, states, “International cooperation is becoming increasingly important in the day-to-day work of prosecutors,” and adds, “Surrender can be requested for two purposes: the first concerns a person who is to serve a sentence already imposed in the other country, and the second concerns a person who is to face legal proceedings there.”

Donald Trump hasn’t been the only U.S. government officials calling for Rocky’s release from Swedish imprisonment. U.S. representatives Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), Joaquin Castro (TX-20), and André Carson (D-IN) released a joint statement saying they have reached out to the Swedish government.

“We remain deeply concerned about the detainment of Rakim Mayers, also known as A$AP Rocky, and his two companions David Rispers Jr., and Bladimir Corniel. All three of these gentlemen are not only American citizens, they are young men of color,” the representatives said Thursday. “We will continue fighting until the Swedish Government terminates this erroneous detainment and all three men return home to their families.”

News about the White House’s involvement in A$AP Rocky’s imprisonment, which began on July 9 after he and two associates were arrested for assaulting two men who were allegedly stalking them, initially came from Kim Kardashian, who tweeted, “Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated.”

TMZ reports that after Kanye West heard about Rocky’s arrest abroad, he turned to Kim and asked her to reach out to Trump’s son-in-law and White House official Jared Kushner, with whom Kim has previously worked to get incarcerated individuals freed. Kushner then told Trump about the rapper’s situation, who purportedly privately expressed solidarity for the cause and agreed that Rocky was being held unfairly.

The rapper has maintained his innocence.