G-Eazy Claims White Privilege Got Him Released From Swedish Custody Within 48 Hours While A$AP Remains Locked Up

Written by Paul Meara

A$AP Rocky’s arrest and imprisonment in Sweden has gotten the attention and reaction of nearly everyone, even the White House. G-Eazy, who has collaborated with the Harlem rapper, was the subject of a recent TMZ headline, which read “A$AP Rocky Treated Way Differently Than White Rapper.” The piece’s target was G-Eazy, but rather than deny the hypothesis, Eazy doubled down on its truth. "This is the sad truth," G-Eazy wrote on Twitter. "The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism. Let's call it what it is. He should not be behind bars right now. My heart goes out to @asvpxrocky."

The When It’s Dark Out rapper was arrested in Stockholm, the same city currently holding Rocky, in May 2018. He faced charges of assault, possession of drugs, and use of narcotics, but was released from prison just 48 hours after his arrest. Eazy was able to come to a deal with prosecutors and pled guilty. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines. "Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most," G-Eazy wrote on IG after he was released. "Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f***ing grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f**k to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans." A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, is only suspected of assault and has been held in jail for two weeks without officially being charged. Jada Pinkett Smith also commented on TMZ’s initial article after reading its headline. "Hold it ... G-Eazy got to strike a deal a day and half after possession of drugs and assault charges??? But you’re holding Rocky," she tweeted. "We got the message loud and clear Sweden. Trust me ... we got it."

It isn’t clear how long A$AP Rocky will remain in jail. Swedish authorities claim they are still “investigating” the case.