Rihanna Just Dropped Some Serious Hints About Her Long-Anticipated New Album

After being continuously trolled that there would be "No More Music" , members of Rihanna ’s Navy are rushing back to shore after Rihanna News posted a screenshot on Twitter revealing the self-proclaimed ‘Bad Gal’ recently registered a new song with the music publisher, BMI.

🚨 A new song called "Private Loving" has been registered on BMI. The song is written by Rihanna and Demarco (Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist) #R9 pic.twitter.com/b9rr6bndc5

Get ready to pour it up, because per the receipts, the new song titled, “Private Loving” and was reportedly co-written by Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist Demarco.

Rih has yet to confirm the track, but after British singer Monique Lawz and Demarco seemingly reacted to the post, we’re thinking the news is pretty legit!