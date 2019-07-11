Rihanna Gives The NAVY An Answer On New Music By Releasing Two New Statement T-Shirts For FENTY

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Eager to press play on new music from Rihanna? Well, the Bad Gal is once again proving you're going to have to put your wishes on pause.
Recently, the 31-year-old music artist turned fashion/beauty mogul hopped on Instagram to flaunt new looks from her FENTY line, and it has the NAVY asking, Where Have You Been, Rih?
ICYMI: FENTY launched two new double-sided T-shirts: "Immigrant" and the trollish dragon-combo "No More Music," priced at $240 and sized from XS-XXL.
No worries, we all know that RiRi is trolling us, because she is currently working on new music!
If you want to get your hands on the newest drop, see below.
(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS