Rihanna Gives The NAVY An Answer On New Music By Releasing Two New Statement T-Shirts For FENTY

Is she trolling us, or what?

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Eager to press play on new music from Rihanna? Well, the Bad Gal is once again proving you're going to have to put your wishes on pause. 

Recently, the 31-year-old music artist turned fashion/beauty mogul hopped on Instagram to flaunt new looks from her FENTY line, and it has the NAVY asking, Where Have You Been, Rih? 

when u ran outta towels

ICYMI: FENTY launched two new double-sided T-shirts: "Immigrant" and the trollish dragon-combo "No More Music," priced at $240 and sized from XS-XXL. 

No worries, we all know that RiRi is trolling us, because she is currently working on new music!

If you want to get your hands on the newest drop, see below. 

OVERSIZE PRINTED T-SHIRT "DRAGON/NO MORE MUSIC" $240
(Photo: Courtesy of FENTY)
OVERSIZE PRINTED T-SHIRT "IMMIGRANT" $240
(Photo: courtesy of FENTY)

(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)

