T.I. Says Iggy Azalea 'Switched Up' When She Realized She Didn't Need Black Approval

After claiming Iggy Azalea tarnished his legacy in an interview with The Root on October 9, rapper T.I. is further expressing regrets about the role he played in launching her career in a new interview with The Breakfast Club.

The Atlanta emcee stopped by the world’s most dangerous radio show on Monday, October 28, and was asked about his former protégé. He explained that although he harbored no ill feelings towards Iggy, he called her out for allegeding “switching up” when she discovered her dominant fan base was not Black.

“I feel like she was meant to be great. As far as I’m concerned, I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need Black people to like her anymore, she switched up and started acting different. Made moves that I wasn’t proud of that placed my reputation in the line of fire,” the ATL rapper expressed during the Monday radio interview. “She was very arrogant about it. I feel like that energy led to motherf**kers saying, ‘Nah, we not f**king with that.”

His critique didn’t stop there: he went on to blast the 29-year-old Sydney, Australia native for allegedly using ghost writers.

“The raps were dope at first. Of course she had… help. But it was dope at first,” he said. “And then she exposed herself so much. It undid all the good that was done.”

Check out what he had to say near the 23:00 mark: