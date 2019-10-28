T.I. Says Iggy Azalea 'Switched Up' When She Realized She Didn't Need Black Approval

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
After claiming Iggy Azalea tarnished his legacy in an interview with The Root on October 9, rapper T.I. is further expressing regrets about the role he played in launching her career in a new interview with The Breakfast Club.
The Atlanta emcee stopped by the world’s most dangerous radio show on Monday, October 28, and was asked about his former protégé. He explained that although he harbored no ill feelings towards Iggy, he called her out for allegeding “switching up” when she discovered her dominant fan base was not Black.
“I feel like she was meant to be great. As far as I’m concerned, I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need Black people to like her anymore, she switched up and started acting different. Made moves that I wasn’t proud of that placed my reputation in the line of fire,” the ATL rapper expressed during the Monday radio interview. “She was very arrogant about it. I feel like that energy led to motherf**kers saying, ‘Nah, we not f**king with that.”
His critique didn’t stop there: he went on to blast the 29-year-old Sydney, Australia native for allegedly using ghost writers.
“The raps were dope at first. Of course she had… help. But it was dope at first,” he said. “And then she exposed herself so much. It undid all the good that was done.”
Check out what he had to say near the 23:00 mark:
The “Whatever You Like” rapper also described how Azalea didn’t live up to her full potential when it came to her career.
“It just had so much more potential. It could have been so [much] bigger. I’m not finna take that risk no more. I’m not finna put my reputation in jeopardy no more for it,” he described. “They are their biggest problem. Anything in life is possible if a person looks in the mirror and evaluate themselves.”
Azalea had responded to T.I.’s initial comments from his October 9 interview with The Root in a tweet that has since been deleted:
So far, Azalea has stayed silent on T.I.’s new Breakfast Club comments.
T.I. executive produced Iggy's debut studio album, The New Classic, released in April 2014. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. Her project was nominated for Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Fancy" and Best Rap Album at the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix/Allied Integrated Marketing
