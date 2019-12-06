Eminem Slams Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey On Fat Joe's "Lord Above"

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Eminem appeared on a new Fat Joe track called “Lord Above” on his new album Family Ties and recalled how Nick Cannon wanted to fight him over Mariah Carey, who he claims he was dating at the time.
"Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note," Em rhymes on the track. "But that other dude's whipped, that p***y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do s**t / I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin' news clips, yeah / My balls are too big, I should be talkin' pool / 'Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I'm takin' shots at you."
Eminem and Nick’s long-standing rap feud started back in 2009 when Em dissed him on the 2009 track “The Warning.”
The new diss comes at around the same time Eminem took shots at other figures in music on another song. Featured on “Bang (Remix)” by Griselda, a trio of rappers from Buffalo, New York, Em recalled his beef with Ja Rule.
“Yeah, lookin' back on my feuds / How me and Ja Rule almost got cool,” he raps. “'Cause we shot pool back in '01 / Was it '02? I don't know, but / Something told me f****n' not to / Then we got stuck in high school, I shoved an Oscar up his wazoo.”
He also slammed Iggy Azalea, who he previously dissed on his track “Killshot” from last year. “Compare me to lightnin', that similarity's strikin' / Compare me to Jaws / Compare me to / Manson, Marilyn or Charles / Compare me to Nas, Biggie, or Pac / Do not compare me to that Iggy b***h / Or all this f****n' Milli Vanilli hip-hop / This is where all that silly s**t stops,” he rapped.
Seems like Eminem is back to his old ways.
Photo: TORBEN CHRISTENSEN/AFP via Getty Images
