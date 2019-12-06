Eminem Slams Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey On Fat Joe's "Lord Above"

Eminem appeared on a new Fat Joe track called “Lord Above” on his new album Family Ties and recalled how Nick Cannon wanted to fight him over Mariah Carey, who he claims he was dating at the time.

"Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note," Em rhymes on the track. "But that other dude's whipped, that p***y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do s**t / I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin' news clips, yeah / My balls are too big, I should be talkin' pool / 'Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I'm takin' shots at you."