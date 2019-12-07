Nick Cannon Claps Back At ’Grandpa' Eminem Over Mariah Carey Diss

It’s been over a decade since Eminem allegedly dated Mariah Carey, but the relationship is apparently still on his mind — and it seems he has some words for Nick Cannon, the man Mimi ended up marrying, too.

On the new Fat Joe song called “Lord Above,” the Detroit MC raps:

"Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note," Em rhymes on the track. "But that other dude's whipped, that p***y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do s**t / I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin' news clips, yeah / My balls are too big, I should be talkin' pool / 'Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I'm takin' shots at you."