Nick Cannon Claps Back At ’Grandpa' Eminem Over Mariah Carey Diss

It sounds like he wants to use his rap bars to settle this.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

It’s been over a decade since Eminem allegedly dated Mariah Carey, but the relationship is apparently still on his mind — and it seems he has some words for Nick Cannon, the man Mimi ended up marrying, too.

On the new Fat Joe song called “Lord Above,” the Detroit MC raps: 

"Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note," Em rhymes on the track. "But that other dude's whipped, that p***y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do s**t / I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin' news clips, yeah / My balls are too big, I should be talkin' pool / 'Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I'm takin' shots at you."

Well. Not one to let a diss slide past him unchecked, Cannon clapped back at Eminem and came to the defense of his ex-wife and the mother of his children on his Power 106 radio show Nick Cannon Mornings. 

"We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet," he said, clowning the hip-hop star's age. "What's the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop."

He also took to his Instagram to praise Fat Joe’s album and invited Eminem to his comedy battle show Wild ‘N Out: "...he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"

Eminem and Nick’s long-standing rap feud started back in 2009 when Em dissed him on the 2009 track “The Warning.”

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

