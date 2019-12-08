Report: Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Juice Wrld performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

The rapper reportedly died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Juice Wrld, a successful up-and-coming rapper from Chicago, reportedly passed away after suffering a seizure at his hometown’s Midway airport.

According to TMZ, Juice, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, landed at the airport after a flight from California early Sunday morning (December 8). While walking through the airport, he suffered a seizure and was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived, law enforcement sources say.

TMZ reports that Juice Wrld was still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital, however, he was pronounced dead a short time later after arriving. The cause of the seizure or his death is unclear at this time.

Juice Wrld made a name for himself in 2018 when he released the singles “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are The Same,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no. 2 and no. 41 respectively.  Subsequently, he would sign a deal with Interscope Records and release his debut solo studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Juice Wrld turned 21 last Monday.

Our condolences go out to his friends, family and supporters.

Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

