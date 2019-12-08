Report: Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21

Juice Wrld, a successful up-and-coming rapper from Chicago, reportedly passed away after suffering a seizure at his hometown’s Midway airport.

According to TMZ, Juice, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, landed at the airport after a flight from California early Sunday morning (December 8). While walking through the airport, he suffered a seizure and was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived, law enforcement sources say.

TMZ reports that Juice Wrld was still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital, however, he was pronounced dead a short time later after arriving. The cause of the seizure or his death is unclear at this time.

Juice Wrld made a name for himself in 2018 when he released the singles “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are The Same,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no. 2 and no. 41 respectively. Subsequently, he would sign a deal with Interscope Records and release his debut solo studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Juice Wrld turned 21 last Monday.

Our condolences go out to his friends, family and supporters.