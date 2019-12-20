Jay-Z Drops His End Of The Year Tidal Playlist

Written by Alexis Reese

As the end of the year wraps up in two weeks, the legendary Jay-Z has revealed his year-end playlist. A tracklist with his top 40 records dropped exclusively on TIDAL on Thursday (Dec. 19), according to Billboard.

Jhene Aiko’s “Triggered,” DaBaby’s “SUGE,” Russ and Bia’s “Best On Earth,” Kanye West’s “Follow God,” and Tyler, The Creator’s “EARFQUAKE,” were just a few of his top picks. Jay’s playlist also listed J.Cole, Young Thug, Drake, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Summer Walker, Lil Tjay, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Maxo Kream, Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, Pop Smoke, Denzel Curry, Beyonce, and more.

Ironically, Hov starts off the list with “Intro” from DaBaby’s sophomore project Kirk. Travis Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” was listed as No.5 and Bey’s “Already” was listed as No. 18. Summer Walker’s “Playing Games,” J.Cole’s “MIDDLE CHILD,” “Ballin’” by Mustard and Roddy Rich were also seen on the list, followed by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Sh*t” and Tee Grizzley’s “Satish” to round it all out.

Jay has had an epic final few weeks of the decade. From having an extravagant 50th birthday bash, naming Desiree Perez the new CEO of Roc Nation, to reuniting with Kanye West, and re-releasing his full discography back on the Spotify streaming service, Jay has been on a roll.

View the full tracklist below:

New Hov playlist alert: "JAY-Z's Year End Picks 2019"



JAY-Z shares his favorite songs from the year.



Listen on @TIDAL https://t.co/DoSLcZIIIi pic.twitter.com/3I7WOCgwsD — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 19, 2019