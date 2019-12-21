Playboi Carti And Iggy Azalea Reportedly Split

According to the Australian rapper’s Instagram Story from Friday morning (December 20), she wrote “I’m single,” before quickly deleting the post.

Subsequently, Azalea made another post, saying she was wrong for how she delivered her relationship status news and claims she still loves Carti, whom she addressed as Jordan, his legal first name.

Carti and Iggy had been dating for over a year and met on tour in 2018. They moved in together at an Atlanta home in December of last year. In November, the home was reportedly robbed.

The two kept their relationship mostly private but recently seemed to indicate that Iggy was six-months pregnant, however, she killed those rumors by posting a picture of her in a bikini while on a beach in Bali.

Playboi Carti has yet to publicly address his current relationship with Azalea.