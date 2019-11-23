Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti’s Atlanta Home Was Reportedly Robbed

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s Buckhead, Atlanta home was reportedly robbed last week, according to People Magazine.

The couple reported to authorities on Sunday (November 17) that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their suburban Atlanta rental property.

Among the stolen items were a $39,000 gold link Cuban chain, $70,000 worth of diamond eternity band rings, a $10,000 rose gold Cartier bracelet, and a $57,000 Audemars Piguet gold diamond-encrusted watch.

Perhaps the most important item taken was the $35,000 diamond engagement ring Carti bought for Iggy, suggesting the two were preparing for marriage.

The robbery reportedly happened last Thursday while Azalea was at home. The singer and rapper told authorities she was alone in the basement when she thought she heard Carti’s footsteps.

RELATED: T.I. Says Iggy Azalea 'Switched Up' When She Realized She Didn't Need Black Approval

Instead, it was the burglar, who was caught on surveillance cameras outside of the home but not inside. According to People, he was wearing a dark mask and gloves and was only in the house for seven minutes.

Carti alleged that the suspect also had a gun when he entered their him, however, authorities have not yet verified that claim.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been dating for over a year and moved in together early this year.