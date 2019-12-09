Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Expecting A Child

Pictures of her hiding her rumored baby bump have surfaced.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Iggy Azalea reportedly has a little one on the way.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Iggy is six months pregnant. Additionally, photos have surfaced of her and boyfriend Playboi Carti, and one of them shows Carti positioning his hand over her stomach so it wouldn’t be visible.

Neither Iggy nor Carti have made any public statements about having a baby, but according to Hollywood Unlocked, a source close to the couple confirmed the news.

Carti and Iggy began dating in 2018 and moved in together in Atlanta shortly afterward. Last year, engagement rumors were sparked when Azalea was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her finger during an appearance on The X Change Rate

