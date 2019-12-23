Travis Scott And Frank Ocean Reportedly Headlining Coachella 2020

Coachella 2020 could potentially have their official headliners with music festival season approaching in the coming months.

Exclusively reported to Us Weekly on Friday (Dec. 20), the slated top performers will include Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and reunited rock band Rage Against The Machine.

The popular music and arts festival is set to take place over two consecutive weekends beginning Friday, April 10, 2020, and concluding on Sunday, April 19, 2020 — the kick-off into the outdoor concert season.

RELATED: Frank Ocean And Travis Scott’s Cease And Desist Case Takes A Dramatic Turn

Scott made his first appearance at Coachella in 2017 and has had a blazing two years of a music career ever since. With excited fans buzzing on which collaborative voices could accompany the Houston native on stage, Post Malone, Kanye West, the Weeknd, SZA, and Schoolboy Q are all potential guest acts. Releasing his first platinum studio album, Rodeo, in 2015, his next LP’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight (2016) and ASTROWORLD (2018) also followed in his silver-plated footsteps. The 28-year-old came even further way with a huge win at the 2019 Billboard Awards for “Sicko Mode” as the Top Streaming (Audio) Song. Capping the year off, he also recently hopped on the Young Thug “Hot (Remix)” with Gunna in November 2019.

RELATED: Kanye West Was A Surprise Guest At Astroworld

Frank Ocean has not graced a headlining slot since his first Coachella set in 2012 when the 32-year-old was still a rising member of Odd Future. That same year, his breakout project, channel ORANGE, was released and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Seven years later, the R&B Nola-native has won two Grammys and racked up seven nominations total. His latest release, “In My Room,” is a two-minute soundscape with catchy sonics and punchy rap lyrics.

The official roster for Coachella has yet to be released for the upcoming year, however, with Rosalia, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Ella Mai as previous acts, the bar is set pretty high.