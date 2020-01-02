Big Sean Thanks Fans, And Apologizes For ‘Lack Of Communication’

“Thank u for a decade that changed my life,” the 31-year-old opened his letter. “Through the ups n downs I managed to do the impossible where I’m from n became one of the top selling hip hop artists of the decade.”

The I Decided artist shared an Instagram message early on Thursday morning (Jan. 2) where he touched on his triumphs and tribulations as a hip-hop artist. Later in his message, Sean also apologized to fans for his distance and lack of communication.

In light of the new decade, Detroit MC Big Sean reflected on his 2019 and reminisced on his transformative 2010s.

On his 31st birthday in March 2019, he opened up about his mental health struggles in a three-part video that he posted on Instagram. Sean had once talked to Billboard about his anxiety playing a role in his inability to complete his 2018 “Unfriendly Reminder Tour.”

In August of 2019, he also partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan to kick off his second annual DON Weekend. One highlight of the celebratory weekend was his self-care panel presented by Puma. The two-and-a-half-hour panel discussed how to deal with mental health and coping with situations that are not taught in school.

Sean also recounts selling 52 million records and looking at his supporters as a family instead of just fans. His breakout decade started with the release of his debut studio album, Finally Famous (2011), with features from Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West, Roscoe Dash, John Legend, Chiddy Bang, Wiz Khalifa, The Dream and Nicki Minaj.

He went on to extend his discography with four more albums: Hall of Fame (2013), Dark Sky Paradise (2015), I Decided (2017) and Double or Nothing (& Metro Boomin) (2017). When it comes to his successful 2019 year, collaborating with the streetwear clothing company Bape, opening for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show, releasing his singles “Bezerk (feat. A$AP Ferg),” “Single Again” and “Overtime” can all be added to his resume. “2020 we back goin hard tho, f*ck all dat otha sh*t,” he signed off on the post.

It looks like Big Sean is back in 2020 like he never left!