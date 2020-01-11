Trick Daddy Arrested For DUI And Cocaine Possession In Miami

Trick Daddy had another run-in with the law.

According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, police found the rapper asleep behind the wheel early Saturday morning (January 11) in Miami and in possession of cocaine.

Cops say they asked Trick where he was coming from and were informed that he was coming from a club and had just dropped someone off.

Police allegedly asked Trick Daddy if he had anything to drink during the night and they say he told them he had a few drinks hours ago. Law enforcement described Daddy as having slurred speech and dilated eyes. They conducted a field sobriety test.

Trick was reportedly placed under arrest for driving under the influence and transported to a nearby jail, where he allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

After Trick Daddy was sent to jail, cops say they conducted a search of the rapper’s belongings and claim they found a dollar bill with what they believed to be cocaine residue on the inside. He was ultimately booked for DUI and cocaine possession.

Daddy’s combined bond for the cocaine and DUI charges was set at $6,000.

This isn’t the first time Trick Daddy was arrested for cocaine possession. In April 2014, police found a gram of coke on his nightstand, while conducting a search of his Florida home, and a 9mm gun under his pillow. He would later be charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and driving with a suspended license.