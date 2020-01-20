D Smoke Glides High Into 2020 For New ‘Fly’ Single With Davion Farris

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: TI and The Smoke winner of Rhythm And Flow Season One visit "Extra" at The Levi's Store Times Square on October 24, 2019 in New York City.

The Inglewood lyricist employs family ties for a soft, breezy dawning into the new decade.

Published Yesterday

Written by Diamond Alexis

Floating atop the burgeoning success of his Inglewood High EP, the Golden State’s newest singing-rapping-songwriting gem D Smoke is gliding into 2020 with the new R&B-assisted record, “Fly.” 

The track anchors D’s first musical release of the year as the Rhythm + Flow victor soars into “Fly” with a breezy, yet ruminative, chorus before descending upon his first verse. Known for his meditative lyricism and apperceptive substance, D Smoke delves into the depths of his conscious and reflects on peace, poise and purity in character while ascending to his destined spot in music. In his lyrical signature move, D fluidly veers into his Spanish tongue for the second verse as well.

The velvety track adds an even smoother touch with the R&B sounds of singer, songwriter and D’s brother Davion Farris. “‘Fly’ is truly a celebration of the moment,” D Smoke says of the track. Additionally, the record will also find placement on D Smoke’s not-yet-announced album of 2020.

 

If you'll recall, D marked another celebratory moment with his 2019 BET Soul Train Awards debut beside another one of his blood brothers and Top Dawg Entertainment crooner, SiR. Seated in his pianist element, D ushered in SiR's "John Redcorn" with a live intro verse for the single and beautifully soulful piano ballad.  

In the meantime, as we await what’s in store for his upcoming full-length project, take to the skies with D Smoke and Davion Farris’s “Fly” single above and relive his Soul Train Awards cameo below. 

(Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

