D Smoke Glides High Into 2020 For New ‘Fly’ Single With Davion Farris

Floating atop the burgeoning success of his Inglewood High EP, the Golden State’s newest singing-rapping-songwriting gem D Smoke is gliding into 2020 with the new R&B-assisted record, “Fly.”

The track anchors D’s first musical release of the year as the Rhythm + Flow victor soars into “Fly” with a breezy, yet ruminative, chorus before descending upon his first verse. Known for his meditative lyricism and apperceptive substance, D Smoke delves into the depths of his conscious and reflects on peace, poise and purity in character while ascending to his destined spot in music. In his lyrical signature move, D fluidly veers into his Spanish tongue for the second verse as well.