D Smoke Glides High Into 2020 For New ‘Fly’ Single With Davion Farris

Floating atop the burgeoning success of his Inglewood High EP, the Golden State’s newest singing-rapping-songwriting gem D Smoke is gliding into 2020 with the new R&B-assisted record, “Fly.”
The track anchors D’s first musical release of the year as the Rhythm + Flow victor soars into “Fly” with a breezy, yet ruminative, chorus before descending upon his first verse. Known for his meditative lyricism and apperceptive substance, D Smoke delves into the depths of his conscious and reflects on peace, poise and purity in character while ascending to his destined spot in music. In his lyrical signature move, D fluidly veers into his Spanish tongue for the second verse as well.
The velvety track adds an even smoother touch with the R&B sounds of singer, songwriter and D’s brother Davion Farris. “‘Fly’ is truly a celebration of the moment,” D Smoke says of the track. Additionally, the record will also find placement on D Smoke’s not-yet-announced album of 2020.
If you'll recall, D marked another celebratory moment with his 2019 BET Soul Train Awards debut beside another one of his blood brothers and Top Dawg Entertainment crooner, SiR. Seated in his pianist element, D ushered in SiR's "John Redcorn" with a live intro verse for the single and beautifully soulful piano ballad.
In the meantime, as we await what’s in store for his upcoming full-length project, take to the skies with D Smoke and Davion Farris’s “Fly” single above and relive his Soul Train Awards cameo below.
(Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images)
