R. Kelly Reportedly Misses Court Date Due To Emergency Surgery

TMZ reports R. Kelly was briefly taken out of MCC Chicago custody and transported to a hospital where he had surgery to repair a hernia, which caused him to miss a court date. He was then transported back to his jail cell.

The disgraced singer wasn’t allowed any visitors during his hospital stay.

Back in September 2019, Kelly’s attorneys filed documents detailing several of his medical issues, including anxiety, numbness in one of his hands and an injured hernia.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly is currently on pain medication following the procedure. The surgery was reportedly planned shortly before he was arrested last July.

Kelly faces charges in both Brooklyn and Chicago federal courts as well as state charges out of Cook County, Illinois for alleged crimes including racketeering, sexual exploitation of children and transporting women and girls across state lines for sex.