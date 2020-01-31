Lizzo Shared A Heartwarming Ode To Kobe Bryant During Pre-Super Bowl Show

The Cuz I Love You artist dedicated two hours to performing her greatest hits for the exclusive SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Thursday (Jan. 30). Additionally, she topped the performance off with a surprise pop-up from former One Direction singer Harry Styles for the funk-pop smash, “Juice.”

During her time with the crowd, Lizzo also shared a few sentiments for late Lakers leviathan and NBA idol Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. “I can’t be at the largest sporting event of the year without mentioning the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna,” she said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t be at this event and not think of them in our hearts and hold them up and honor them as sports fans, as music fans, as human beings.”

Lizzo reminded the audience of the importance of our most humanistic virtues, such as kindness, empathy, and peace among each other and our loved ones. “So, I want you all to just really dig down deep inside and be good to yourself, be good to your family. If you have any beef with your family, squash that sh**.” Drawing her sentiments to a full circle moment, Lizzo also shared that the performance was her first show since her extraordinary Grammys night where she nabbed triple-time Grammy wins with Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

“I just want to say this is my first show since the Grammys,” THR reports of her speech’s conclusion. “I still have not quite processed [it]. I feel like tonight is the night to actually celebrate those three Grammys, my family and that beautiful performance my team put together. We gone celebrate tonight.”