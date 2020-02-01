Yolanda Adams And Le’Andria Johnson Take Down The House For Their First-Ever Duet At The 2020 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

The 21st annual Super Bowl Gospel kicked off in Miami on Saturday (Feb. 1) where some of gospel’s biggest names came together to spread the good word on Saturday (Feb. 1) ahead of this Sunday’s annual Super Bowl LIV championship game.

The night marked momentous moments for gospel, including the anointed Lady of Soul, Yolanda Adams, and Tri-City gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson's performance on stage together for the first time. Fans got a sneak peek at what the two ladies had in store in a BET exclusive behind-the-scenes look of their rehearsal.

Yolanda took the stage first where she delivered some anointed words of healing in a stripped down rendition of her gospel classic, ”The Battle Is The Lord’s” before she was joined by Le’Andria on stage. The two soulstress' sent spirits soaring as they lifted up their honeyed voices to rain down the uplifting words of encouragement upon any every soul in the audience.

See how their duet sanctified viewers from their television screens as well: