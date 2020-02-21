Dwyane Wade Drops Rick Ross Collab Shouting out Gabrielle Union in Sweetest Way

Written by Alexis Reese

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is jumping into the rap game and what better way to kick it off than with a Rick Ross collab. Wade’s new track, “Season Ticket Holder” was produced by Raphael Saadiq and his former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Saslem. Wade and Ross teased fans earlier in the week that some heat— no pun intended—would be coming soon.

Hours before it’s official release, Dwyane posted that “Season Ticket Holder” would also be featured on his D.Wade: Life Unexpected documentary that is set to premiere on ESPN Sunday, February 23rd.

Going by D. Wade on the track, the hoop star raps about his NBA rings, “I’m the son of a saint, still considered a sinner/ Three rings on this finger, yeah that boy was a winner/ Never known as a singer but this might be a single/ Always bet on your homies then go buy the casino.” The retired athlete also spends a little time doting over his wife Gabrielle Union, “My life is a film and Gab’s the lead/ She’s so precious to me as the air that I breathe.” Wade told Good Morning America that the song came about after he had a conversation with Ross, “I wanted to get on one song, one day. Rick Ross, who’s a good friend of mine reached out and said, 'D let’s do a track for the city.’”

Starting his professional basketball career with the Miami Heat in 2003, Wade went on to win three championships in 2006, 2012 and 2013. After a brief stint playing in his hometown of Chicago with the Bulls, Wade returned to Miami to wrap up his career and retired with the Heat at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Listen to “Season Ticket Holder” below: