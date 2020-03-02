Megan Thee Stallion Claims Her Label Won’t Let Her Release New Music

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion popped up on Instagram Live on Sunday (March 3) to let fans know about the status of her new music.
According to the rapper, her label 1501 Entertainment is causing the release of her new album, Suga, to be delayed.
Megan says when she signed a management deal with Roc Nation, executives let her know about some of the details of her initial deal she signed with 1501 when she first broke into the industry.
"I was like 20, and I didn't know everything that was in that contract," she told followers on IG Live. "So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management and real lawyers. They were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh, damn, that's crazy. No, I didn't know.'"
She went on Twitter to clarify that although she read her initial contract, she didn’t fully understand what she was agreeing too at the time.
But she says things to a turn for the worst when she asked to renegotiate her contract with 1501.
"Soon as I said, 'I want to renegotiate my contract,' everything went left. It all went bad,” she continued. “So now they tellin' a b---h she can't drop no music. It's really just, like, a greedy game."
Carl Crawford, CEO and founder of 1501 Entertainment, hasn’t addressed the conflict but posted some interesting words about loyalty in the music industry.
"At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it’s nice to be link with @jprincerespect who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry," he wrote. "And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me."
Meg even started a hashtag for her fans to jump on #FREETHEESTALLION.
Until the situation between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 is addressed, it looks like the sequel to hot girl summer may be on hold.
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)
