Megan Thee Stallion Claims Her Label Won’t Let Her Release New Music

Megan Thee Stallion popped up on Instagram Live on Sunday (March 3) to let fans know about the status of her new music.

According to the rapper, her label 1501 Entertainment is causing the release of her new album, Suga, to be delayed.

Megan says when she signed a management deal with Roc Nation, executives let her know about some of the details of her initial deal she signed with 1501 when she first broke into the industry.

"I was like 20, and I didn't know everything that was in that contract," she told followers on IG Live. "So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management and real lawyers. They were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh, damn, that's crazy. No, I didn't know.'"

She went on Twitter to clarify that although she read her initial contract, she didn’t fully understand what she was agreeing too at the time.