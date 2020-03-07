Ciara Postpones Texas Concert Over Coronavirus Concerns

Ciara becomes the latest artist to postpone a scheduled concert over concerns for the coronavirus.

The superstar songstress was set to perform on March 19 at the opening of the Fort Hood USO in Texas.

In a statement Ciara released on Saturday, she postponed the concert to a later and unknown date.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the US, as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Fort Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.”

The grand opening will now reportedly take place this summer and Ciara’s performance will happen later in the year.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together (Ciara also has a son with rapper Future). The two announced the pregnancy in January.