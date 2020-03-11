Megan Thee Stallion, Still A ‘Hot Girl’ With Video For New Single “Captain Hook”

Written by Danielle Ransom

Megan Thee Stallion is making her Suga era one to remember. Less than a week after dropping a music video for her single, “B.I.T.C.H.,” a second single off the album is getting the music video treatment as well. On Tuesday (Mar. 10), a visual arrived for the fan-favorite track, “Captain Hook.” The music video came with a clear message for anyone trying to get in the way of The Stallion: she runs the show. The video, directed by Megan herself, follows with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper inside the recording studio where she’s hard at work in the process of making some new music. In between writing lyrics, she’s also making deals. But it’s not all work and no play for Meg. Some fellow hot girls show up and set off a party. Megan switches it up between partying and twerking with her friends while still laying down bars in the booth.

In conjunction with the arrival of the video, Megan has another treat for fans. Ahead of the music video's release, the Houston rapper posted a clip introducing a new challenge for the single on the newly-emerged video sharing platform, Triller. She also shared the video on her Instagram page. "Y'all want the music video," she teased her 9.2 million followers on the social platform along with a clip of herself dancing along to the song's chorus: "He's a sweetie, mmh, kiss it when he eat it, ayy, yeah / Know it's good when you chewin' and you singin'." She also hashtagged #captainhookchallenge in the post.

Hotties have already put their own spins on the #captainhookchallenge.

Meanwhile, TMZ caught Megan out and about in New York on Tuesday (Mar. 10) where they asked for her thoughts on fans’ initial reception toward her EP. “All my hotties love Suga. They can’t wait until the big album drop. It’s really holding them over,” she said. While Suga was initially teased as the title of her debut album, it seems Megan decided to release the album to tide fans over amid her legal dispute with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. TMZ also asked Meg for some advice she would [share /offer] to up-and-coming artists breaking into the music industry. “Make sure your team solid. Make sure [you’re] solid and don't ever let anyone try to stop your creativity,” she shared. The outlet also got the 25-year-old’s thoughts on the possible cancellation of Coachella due to coronavirus-related concerns. Officials with Coachella announced Tuesday that the music festival was postponed until October. Megan is scheduled to perform at this year’s festival — which would be her debut. “All I know is, Coachella, you better not cancel Hot Girl Chella,” she said.