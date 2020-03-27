Rihanna Donates Equipment To New York State To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Rihanna is doing whatever she can to help with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked the superstar singer and Fenty Beauty founder for donating personal protective equipment to his state.

"I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State,” Cuomo tweeted. “We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

New York is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for nearly five percent of the world’s confirmed cases.

This isn’t the only charitable endeavor Rihanna’s been involved with regarding the pandemic. On Monday (March 23), she donated $5 million through her Ciara Lionel Foundation to various organizations on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus in America, the Caribbean and Africa.

It isn’t clear what specific resources Rihanna contributed, however commonly requested personal protective equipment include N95 masks, gloves, safety goggles, sanitation wipes and full-length gowns.

According to The New York Times, over 85,000 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 1,000 have died. There are over 2,500 reported infections in the state of Illinois alone.

