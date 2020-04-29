Diddy Says Joe Biden Needs To Outline Policies For The Black Community: ‘The Black Vote Is Not Free’

As the 2020 presidential elections draws near, a number of Black celebrities and prominent political figures have voiced their support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

But, in a new interview, Diddy cautioned Black voters against automatically voting for Biden solely because of his party affiliation.

The Bad Boy Records mogul was on supermodel Naomi Campbell’s YouTube show, No Filter with Naomi, where he shared his thoughts on the election and the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Diddy suggested that Black voters need to be more critical as to who they vote for, telling Campbell, “nothing has changed in America for Black America.”

“In order for us to vote for Biden, we can’t be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be Democrats or people are afraid of Trump,” Diddy cautioned.

He also called on Biden to clearly outline how his policies will work to the betterment of “Black and Brown people” or else he shouldn't get the vote.”

“It’s whoever is going to take care of our community. Our vote is not free,” Diddy continued. “Whoever wants to make a deal, it’s business at this point. We can’t trust politicians. So, we want to know very clearly.”

RELATED: Obama Endorses Biden For President In Announcement

Diddy’s comments come after a number of prominent Black political figures, including former president Barack Obama, Rep. John Lewis, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, Sen. Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams have publicly endorsed Biden for president.

But Diddy wants a plan for Black America from Biden before he lends his support.

“I will hold the vote hostage if I have to,” Diddy proclaimed.

Listen to Diddy’s comments below: