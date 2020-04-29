Doja Cat Announces Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So' Remix

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Doja Cat announced that she has a remix coming for her popular song “Say So” and she’s teaming up with another bigtime rapper.
According to a tweet from the Cali native’s account, Nicki Minaj will make an appearance on the remix.
“YOU ASKED FOR IT tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINA,” she wrote.
YOU ASKED FOR IT 🥁 tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ— POOSY FAT (@DojaCat) April 29, 2020
Nicki’s most recent musical offering was her latest single “Yikes” from February. She was also featured on Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dola $ign’s “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.
The remix for “Say So” will arrive this Friday (May 1).
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS