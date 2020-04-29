Doja Cat Announces Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So' Remix

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Doja Cat attends Influencer Management Company Influences' Hosts Launch Party For Girls In The Valley at The Sugar Factory on March 12, 2020 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The original song appeared on 2019’s "Hot Pink."

Doja Cat announced that she has a remix coming for her popular song “Say So” and she’s teaming up with another bigtime rapper.

According to a tweet from the Cali native’s account, Nicki Minaj will make an appearance on the remix. 

“YOU ASKED FOR IT tweet #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINA,” she wrote.

Nicki’s most recent musical offering was her latest single “Yikes” from February. She was also featured on Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dola $ign’s “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.

The remix for “Say So” will arrive this Friday (May 1).

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

