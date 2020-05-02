Drake Opens Up To Lil Wayne About Why He Finally Shared Photos Of His Son Adonis

In March, Drake finally shared pictures of his son Adonis after confirming his paternity in June 2018.

Now, OVO mogul is explaining why it took so long to show his son off to the world — and why March was the right time to do it. Speaking with Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio program, he reflected on his decision to post the photos on his Instagram account.

“I posted those pictures, it was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. I wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” Drizzy said. “I just woke up one morning, and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.”