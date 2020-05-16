Ciara Is The Real Winner Of Nelly And Luda's #VERZUZ Battle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Ciara poses backstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

Twitter went crazy with this one throwback moment.

Nelly and Ludacris' #VERZUZ battle was fire from start to finish, with jam after jam taking us back to the early 2000s. But one moment had the entire audience of over 400,000 absolutely lit: when Luda played his verse on Ciara's 2004 hit "Oh."

The song reminded many people of CiCi's influence on hip hop, and Twitter rushed to give her her flowers. While VERZUZ battles tend not to declare winners, this time, it was clearly Ciara who walked away with the crown.

