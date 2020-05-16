Ciara Is The Real Winner Of Nelly And Luda's #VERZUZ Battle

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Nelly and Ludacris' #VERZUZ battle was fire from start to finish, with jam after jam taking us back to the early 2000s. But one moment had the entire audience of over 400,000 absolutely lit: when Luda played his verse on Ciara's 2004 hit "Oh."
The song reminded many people of CiCi's influence on hip hop, and Twitter rushed to give her her flowers. While VERZUZ battles tend not to declare winners, this time, it was clearly Ciara who walked away with the crown.
Ciara killed her whole era. I wanted to be her so bad.— Nayamka Roberts-Smith, LE (@LaBeautyologist) May 17, 2020
Listen, when Ciara climbed on top of that car in the “Oh” video... 🥵 pic.twitter.com/XEGW11cLHo— DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) May 17, 2020
Ludacris’s “OH” verse is one of his best verses! And Ciara on top of that damn car!!!! #VerzuZ pic.twitter.com/4EPfQ1TPcH— 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) May 17, 2020
Luda was rapping on Ciara's "OH" like his LIFE depended on it. Talk about a POCKET. Jesus— Low (@LowKeyUHTN) May 17, 2020
Ciara has been brought up in most of these battles MULTIPLE times, battles that are not even hers and you mean to tell me she had no impact on music???? Are you dumb lmaooo pic.twitter.com/FW3LbVeApS— Steven (@thrillandchills) May 17, 2020
Ciara really has every teenager wanting to dance on top of a car with the “OH” video!!#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Uwj6F1SZ6x— 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) May 17, 2020
I think Ciara's "Oh" had every little black girl in front of their tv watching 106&Park or BET Jams making up routines with their cousins lmao— She. (@theblackreginaG) May 17, 2020
I really do hope one day we all thank Ciara for what she brought to the 2000s. She had me wanting to be from ATL soooo bad & she still continues to mind her business— thickalous cage (@lucidnee) May 17, 2020
Ciara probably at home giving Russell a heart attack doing the entire choreo from this video baby belly and all. cuz we know she's more than capable of doing it, #still.— Wednesday Addams (@MME_petite) May 17, 2020
The early 2000s was a special time. Jagged Edge. Nelly. Luda. Ciara. Ashanti. The list goes on. In the words of our mamas and aunties:— Shaynah Ferreira (@ShaynahFerreira) May 17, 2020
"These kids don't know NOTHING 'bout this!"
#Verzuz
Ciara and Ashanti next.— LL McKinney (@ElleOnWords) May 17, 2020
I need more queendom. #verzuz
Photo: Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
