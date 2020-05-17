Here’s How Ashanti Feels About A Verzuz Battle With Keyshia Cole

The Instagram Live music battle series, Verzuz, brought to us by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, continues to give us nostalgic memories by some of the most legendary songwriters and producers in the game.

During the latest installment of Verzuz’s on Saturday, May 17, Ludacris and Nelly went toe-to-toe taking fans way back with diamond records, sports jerseys and air force ones. Nearly 450,000 viewers tuned in.

RELATED: Jill Scott and Erykah Badu Surpass Teddy Riley And Babyface’s Instagram Record By A Landslide

Grammy winner Ashanti, said that she would be open to a battle with one of her past collaborators after rapper Fat Joe brainstormed the idea.

“Ashanti, Keyshia Cole,” he casually said, joined the “Foolish” singer on her Instagram Live.

“Listen, if they want to see it, I ain’t mad,” Ashanti responded.