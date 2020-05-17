Here’s How Ashanti Feels About A Verzuz Battle With Keyshia Cole

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Ashanti performs live on stage at Hammersmith Apollo on January 31, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Fat Joe brainstormed the idea on Instagram Live.

Written by Alexis Reese

The Instagram Live music battle series, Verzuz, brought to us by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, continues to give us nostalgic memories by some of the most legendary songwriters and producers in the game. 

During the latest installment of Verzuz’s on Saturday, May 17, Ludacris and Nelly went toe-to-toe taking fans way back with diamond records, sports jerseys and air force ones. Nearly 450,000 viewers tuned in. 

Grammy winner Ashanti, said that she would be open to a battle with one of her past collaborators after rapper Fat Joe brainstormed the idea. 

“Ashanti, Keyshia Cole,” he casually said, joined the “Foolish” singer on her Instagram Live. 

“Listen, if they want to see it, I ain’t mad,” Ashanti responded.

Keyshia Cole has yet to respond to the battle request, if the request is accepted it would make the R&B artists, the second female Verzuz battle, following Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole once collaborated on Keyshia’s hit “Woman to Woman” off of her 2012 project of the same title. They each have a list of noteworthy classics that fans would surely love to enjoy during a 20-round session.  

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

