Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Introduce New Rule For Verzuz Battle Following Jagged Edge’s Technical Problems

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Artists Timbaland and Swizz Beatz attend day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Introduce New Rule For Verzuz Battle Following Jagged Edge’s Technical Problems

Musicians will not be able to participate if they don’t follow it.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are laying a new ground rule in order to improve their Verzuz series.

After Jagged Edge struggled with sound quality issues during their recent matchup against 112, the two masterminds behind the series decided to address one of the main issues they’re encountering.

Swizz claims Verzuz participants are sent a special setup to ensure the best sound quality while streaming on IG Live, but since some of the artists have chosen not to use it, new regulations will be enforced moving forward.

“We’re gonna make that an enforceable rule,” he said during a discussion with Timbaland on Verzuz Instagram account. “You cannot do Verzuz unless you use the technology that we’re sending you because we’re sending it to you for a reason.”

View this post on Instagram

New rules coming... #verzuz

A post shared by VERZUZ (@verzuz.tv) on

According to Swizz, the Roland Corporation was providing participants with a system to optimize sounds quality on IG Live. While artists such as 112 and Ludacris have used the system, Jagged Edge apparently did not.

“Roland actually created a special system that they made for Verzuz for IG,” he explained. “And it works. Like you look at Ludacris’ sound, it works. You can tell who’s using the setup and who’s not using the setup. It’s only a couple plugs that’s gon’ change ya life. 112 was using it. I don’t think Jagged Edge was using it.”

Jagged Edge did not confirm whether they used the Roland technology, but did apologize for the poor sound quality.

“Apologies for the sound,” the group wrote on Instagram while announcing a new album. See their post below.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music