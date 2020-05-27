Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Introduce New Rule For Verzuz Battle Following Jagged Edge’s Technical Problems

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are laying a new ground rule in order to improve their Verzuz series.
After Jagged Edge struggled with sound quality issues during their recent matchup against 112, the two masterminds behind the series decided to address one of the main issues they’re encountering.
Swizz claims Verzuz participants are sent a special setup to ensure the best sound quality while streaming on IG Live, but since some of the artists have chosen not to use it, new regulations will be enforced moving forward.
“We’re gonna make that an enforceable rule,” he said during a discussion with Timbaland on Verzuz Instagram account. “You cannot do Verzuz unless you use the technology that we’re sending you because we’re sending it to you for a reason.”
According to Swizz, the Roland Corporation was providing participants with a system to optimize sounds quality on IG Live. While artists such as 112 and Ludacris have used the system, Jagged Edge apparently did not.
“Roland actually created a special system that they made for Verzuz for IG,” he explained. “And it works. Like you look at Ludacris’ sound, it works. You can tell who’s using the setup and who’s not using the setup. It’s only a couple plugs that’s gon’ change ya life. 112 was using it. I don’t think Jagged Edge was using it.”
Jagged Edge did not confirm whether they used the Roland technology, but did apologize for the poor sound quality.
“Apologies for the sound,” the group wrote on Instagram while announcing a new album. See their post below.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt
