Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Introduce New Rule For Verzuz Battle Following Jagged Edge’s Technical Problems

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are laying a new ground rule in order to improve their Verzuz series.

After Jagged Edge struggled with sound quality issues during their recent matchup against 112, the two masterminds behind the series decided to address one of the main issues they’re encountering.

Swizz claims Verzuz participants are sent a special setup to ensure the best sound quality while streaming on IG Live, but since some of the artists have chosen not to use it, new regulations will be enforced moving forward.

“We’re gonna make that an enforceable rule,” he said during a discussion with Timbaland on Verzuz Instagram account. “You cannot do Verzuz unless you use the technology that we’re sending you because we’re sending it to you for a reason.”