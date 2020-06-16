Michelle Obama Headlines 13th Annual Roots Picnic

Who says we can't turn up and turn out at the same time? The Roots and Michelle Obama are coming together to prove that we can.The hip hop group and the former First Lady's nonpartisan, nonprofit organization When We All Vote are joining forces for the 13th Annual Roots Picnic as a virtual broadcast experience due to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, June 27th, exclusively on YouTube.

Co-hosted by Questlove, Black Thought and Michelle Obama, the online picnic will be filled with amazing performances by a diverse group of young, highly popular hip hop, R&B and gospel artists with the goal of engaging and reaching 500,000 eligible, new voters. In addition to music, this event will include pre-recorded segments with musicians, athletes, social media influencers who will all share one simple call to action; register to vote.