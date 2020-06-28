BET Awards 2020: Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Hot ‘Savage’ And ‘Girls in the Hood’ Performance

Megan Thee Stallion has been bringing the heat all quarantine and the unofficial queen of the summer set the 2020 BET Awards ablaze tonight with her performance.

In her first-ever performance on the BET stage, Megan came in locked and loaded. She went all out with a set that looked like it was pulled straight out of a Mad Max film. Dressed in an all-black feathery leather ensemble, she launched into her newly released single, “Girls in the Hood,” which samples N.W.A’s classic “Boyz-n-the-hood.”

The 25-year-old emerged with her dancers in the middle of a Las Vegas desert to kick the set off. Hopping on motor bikes, Megan and her fierce crew zoomed across the open landscape before coming to a scaffolding where she performed her viral smash hit, “Savage Remix.”

The Houston sensation reminded us all why she’s running the rap game when she launched into fire choreography set against Beyoncé’s vocals.

With such a hot set, it’s easy to see why Megan was this year’s winner for the Viewers Choice Award and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.