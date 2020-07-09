Pop Smoke Investigation: LAPD Arrest Five In Connection With Rapper’s Death

Almost five months after rapper Pop Smoke’s murder in Los Angeles, five people have been arrested Thursday (July 9) on warrants connected to the shooting death, TMZ reports.



LAPD officers reportedly took three adults and two juveniles into custody.



Pop Smoke, 20, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot dead in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 in what appeared to be a home invasion. Smoke was staying at a rented home in Hollywood Hills when two masked men reportedly broke into the residence and robbed him, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time.

The “Welcome to the Party” rapper was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was pronounced dead.

Pop Smoke broke into the rap scene with his debut EP “Meet The Woo” last July. A follow up EP “Meet The Woo 2” was released in February just two weeks prior to his death and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard album chart.