Jay-Z Streams First Song Blue Ivy Was Credited On And Two Others

Hip-hop heads awoke to an unexpected but pleasant surprise from none other than Jay-Z, who added three rare deep cuts to TIDAL.

Hov pulled from his extensive discography as the oldest addition included is the Billy Joel-sampling “From Marcy to Hollywood,” which features his protege Memphis Bleek and fellow New York rap veteran Sauce Money, who frequently collaborated with Hov earlier in his career.

Released back in March 1998, the track appeared on the official soundtrack for The Players Club, starring Ice Cube, Bernie Mac, and Jamie Foxx. Another soundtrack drop, the second addition is “What The Game Made Me” and, once again, Jay-Z is joined by his rap compatriots Bleek and Sauce.

And last but not least, the final addition and newest of the three tracks was his 2012 freestyle, “Glory,” produced by The Neptunes. Dedicated to Blue Ivy, Jay released the track as homage to the birth of his first born. The song opens with Blue's first heartbeat, and includes a sample of Blue's cries towards the end. It was also the first song that Blue Ivy was credited on as “B.I.C.”