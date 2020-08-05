Juelz Santana Has Emotional Reunion With Kimbella After Being Released From Prison

Written by BET Staff

Juelz Santana has been released from prison early, after serving 18 months behind bars. The rapper and Love & Hip Hop star was reunited with his wife Kimbella and other loved ones on Wednesday afternoon (August 4). Kimbella shared an emotional video of the moments leading up to Juelz's release:

Juelz also posted a photo of himself in the car, presumably on his way home, with the caption "free at last."

In December 2018, Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison for trying to go through airport security with a loaded .38 caliber handgun, and eight Oxycodone pills in his bag. Juelz fled the scene but later turned himself in a few days after. He pled guilty to his unlawful possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.