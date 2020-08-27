R. Kelly Reportedly Assaulted By Inmate In His Jail Cell

An inmate reportedly attacked R. Kelly at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he is currently incarcerated, according to his lawyer.

On Thursday (Aug. 27), Steve Greenberg tweeted that the R&B singer was attacked the day before.

“Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R. Kelly at the MCC in Chicago. We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called,” he wrote. Greenberg said his defense team is “hopeful that he was not seriously injured.”

He followed that up with a second tweet lobbying for Kelly’s release from police custody as the singer awaits trial. His team has petitioned for him to be temporarily released from prison on at least three occasions, citing the coronavirus pandemic. A federal judge has denied their requests.

Greenberg tweeted, “The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process!"