R. Kelly Facing Several New Charges For Crimes Against Minors

R. Kelly’s legal troubles continue to mount. The disgraced R&B singer is facing new charges by prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York, including crimes against a minor.

According to TMZ:

Kelly's been hit with a new indictment related to 2 new alleged victims, one of whom was under 18 when she says she had sex with Kelly in 2015. The indictment, out of the Eastern District of NY, includes charges of coercion and enticement, coercion of a minor and transportation of a minor across state lines.

The woman who was a minor is listed as Jane Doe #5, and she claims Kelly never told her he had herpes during their relationship. Jane Doe #6 says she too was exposed to the virus because they had unprotected sex.

In addition, Kelly's also been hit with new racketeering charges including allegations he used, "force, threats of force, physical restraint and threats of physical restraint."

Kelly’s attorney Doug Anton has responded to the charges: "These are serious criminal allegations. How does an alleged victim 'forget' such things?” he said. “Or... perhaps... these alleged victims are not victims at all, but only women who have been told and instructed, even peer pressured if you will, years later, that the claimed relationship they freely and voluntarily engaged in, should now, in the #metoo era, be classified as 'bad' or 'abusive,' and they are continually seeking to add facts, even if not truthful, to their story, to make the alleged events as salacious as humanly possible."

Robert Kelly is currently behind bars awaiting trial.