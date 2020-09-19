Lil Nas X Says Supreme Court Situation Is ‘Terrifying’ For LGBTQ Americans

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing on Friday (September 18) marked the end of an extraordinary life and career. It also marks a vacancy on the Supreme Court that could possibly be filled with someone who is not in favor of supporting equal rights.

It’s something Lil Nas X is reportedly very concerned about. The country singer, who came out as gay in 2019, spoke with TMZ on Saturday and relayed his worry about what a Donald Trump appointee could mean for his rights as a member of the LGBTQ community.

"It's terrifying," Lil Nas said after the cameraman asks him about the prospect of a Trump-appointed justice and whether that could set back LGBTQ rights. "It's scary. We have to get out and vote." He also urged his fans to “get out” and “use your voice,” after being asked about the possible consequences of the November election.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg was the most prominent liberal members of the Supreme Court. She voted in favor of gay marraige in 2015 and was a stallworth for women’s reproductive rights. Her dying wish was that her seat on the bench not be replaced until after the 2020 presidential election.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg said, which was relayed through her granddaughter shortly after her passing.