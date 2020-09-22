Breaking News:
ONE OFFICER CHARGED, BUT NOT FOR KILLING BREONNA TAYLOR

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole And Will Serve Full Sentence

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Bobby Shmurda performs during 106 & Party on December 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole And Will Serve Full Sentence

Find out why he wasn’t able to receive an early release.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Bobby Shmurda has reportedly been denied parole and will serve his maximum sentence, according to TMZ.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, had an interview scheduled with the New York state board of parole on September 15, however, he was denied immediate release. He will now be behind bars until December 2021, Variety has confirmed.

The original parole hearing was set for mid-August, but it was delayed a month.

RELATED: Bobby Shmurda Has Officially Been Sentenced

The Brooklyn rapper was arrested on December 24, 2014 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons and reckless endangerment. He served two years in prison while awaiting trial and pleaded guilty to the charges in 2016. He was sentenced to seven years in prison minus the two he had served awaiting trial.

Best known for his hit single “Hot N***a,” Bobby Shmurda is still signed to Epic Records and will presumably drop new music once he’s released from prison in 15 months. He released his debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, in November 2014, less than two months before his arrest.

Credit: Bennett Raglin/BET / Contributor

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC