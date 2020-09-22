Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole And Will Serve Full Sentence

Bobby Shmurda has reportedly been denied parole and will serve his maximum sentence, according to TMZ.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, had an interview scheduled with the New York state board of parole on September 15, however, he was denied immediate release. He will now be behind bars until December 2021, Variety has confirmed.

The original parole hearing was set for mid-August, but it was delayed a month.

The Brooklyn rapper was arrested on December 24, 2014 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons and reckless endangerment. He served two years in prison while awaiting trial and pleaded guilty to the charges in 2016. He was sentenced to seven years in prison minus the two he had served awaiting trial.

Best known for his hit single “Hot N***a,” Bobby Shmurda is still signed to Epic Records and will presumably drop new music once he’s released from prison in 15 months. He released his debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, in November 2014, less than two months before his arrest.