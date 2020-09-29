NBA Youngboy Reportedly Arrested In Baton Rouge On Three Charges

Shortly after Lil Yachty addressed his recent arrest for reckless driving and speeding, it appears another rap star has found himself in trouble with the law as well.

NBA Youngboy was reportedly arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge last night (September 28). He was apparently on the set of a video shoot in the midst of filming when police officers took him into custody for allegedly having a gun. The Shade Room obtained footage of the incident. The 20-year-old was reportedly among a group of sixteen people that were taken into custody by the police last night.