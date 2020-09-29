NBA Youngboy Reportedly Arrested In Baton Rouge On Three Charges

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old rapper was reportedly among a group of sixteen people that were taken into police custody last night.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Shortly after Lil Yachty addressed his recent arrest for reckless driving and speeding, it appears another rap star has found himself in trouble with the law as well. 

NBA Youngboy was reportedly arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge last night (September 28). He was apparently on the set of a video shoot in the midst of filming when police officers took him into custody for allegedly having a gun. The Shade Room obtained footage of the incident. The 20-year-old was reportedly among a group of sixteen people that were taken into custody by the police  last night. 

According to local news outlet WAFB 9, the rapper  is currently facing drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. 

In December 2019, YoungBoy had his  probation end early for a separate shooting incident from three years ago. Most recently, he released his third studio album, Top, which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

