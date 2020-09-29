NBA Youngboy Reportedly Arrested In Baton Rouge On Three Charges

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Shortly after Lil Yachty addressed his recent arrest for reckless driving and speeding, it appears another rap star has found himself in trouble with the law as well.
NBA Youngboy was reportedly arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge last night (September 28). He was apparently on the set of a video shoot in the midst of filming when police officers took him into custody for allegedly having a gun. The Shade Room obtained footage of the incident. The 20-year-old was reportedly among a group of sixteen people that were taken into custody by the police last night.
According to local news outlet WAFB 9, the rapper is currently facing drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges.
In December 2019, YoungBoy had his probation end early for a separate shooting incident from three years ago. Most recently, he released his third studio album, Top, which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
